Southern Charm Alum Ashley Jacobs offers heartbreaking insight into being a nurse during the coronavirus pandemic

The established social distancing order due to the Coronavirus pandemic is preventing loved ones from seeing each other. Someone who has witnessed the sad events unfolding firsthand is Southern Charm student Ashley Jacobs.

Before being the villain in the South Bravo royalty show, she was a nurse in California. After falling to the cast and a terrible breakup with Thomas Ravenel, Jacobs returned to his roots.

She currently works as a nurse in a center where there are many older people who cannot see their families or spouses in person. Furthermore, they cannot meet inside with other residents, which makes them feel extremely lonely.

The reality star turned to Instagram to give a heartbreaking idea.

‘We have all seen photos on the news of people knocking on the windows of nursing homes, trying to see their older relatives through the glass barrier. As a nursing partner working in a skilled nursing facility, what a blessed experience it has been to witness those moments first hand. I especially enjoyed using my phone for FaceTime so that my residents can see their loved ones face to face ♥ ️ Social distancing is so crucial right now, but it also exacerbates a known crisis facing all nursing homes … loneliness . Spouses and children who regularly see loved ones in nursing homes have not been able to visit them for the past month and now it could be weeks or even more months. There are no volunteers to come see them, there are no activities, there are no meals in the dining room, etc. It is absolutely heartbreaking to see that this isolation leads to loneliness and depression. Nursing home staff have a fair amount of practice in safeguarding the health of older people during an outbreak, yet I have learned that comforting their hearts and spirits is so crucial. These will be difficult times for thousands of older people and their families. "

He then offered advice on how the general public can help.

Mucho Much work remains to be done for the rest of us to ensure that the elderly and most vulnerable in our nation never feel abandoned. If you know someone who lives in a nursing home, be it your family or just a friend, FaceTime and Skype are great options if the facility has it set up, but know that the phone is probably the best way to get in touch and still well The most precious form of communication! (Thank you so much for reading) Stay safe there, friends "God bless you,quot;

It's great to see that the health worker is doing everything she can to help her through this difficult time.



