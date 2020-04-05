South San Francisco man aboard Coral Princess dies of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – A 71-year-old man from South San Francisco died Saturday night at a Hialeah, Florida, hospital after falling ill with the coronavirus during a cruise aboard the Coral Princess, the officials said. authorities.

Florida authorities said Wilson Maa died after waiting for hours to be evacuated from the ship after he was finally allowed to dock in the port of Miami on Saturday. The coronavirus-affected ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days off the Florida coast.

Maa's family told the Miami Herald that while five other people with the virus were evacuated to hospitals earlier in the day, he was forced to stay on board, breathing with the help of a manual fan for several hours.

"The doctor insisted that public and private hospital beds with a ventilator are not available," Maa's son-in-law Jason Chien told the Herald. "It also says that the ship is running out of oxygen but cannot get a refueling because the governor or the Miami area has an ambulance,quot; block "or something."

Maa's condition began to deteriorate around 5 p.m., according to the family, and around 10 p.m. An ambulance finally picked him up from the boat and took him to the Hialeah campus of Larkin Community Hospital.

His wife, Toyling Maa, also tested positive for COVID-19, but was still on board the ship early Sunday morning. His condition was not known.

“We are more than heartbroken and will miss our father very much. He was the best husband, father and gong gong, ”her family wrote in a statement to the newspaper. “We are so fortunate to have such a silly, funny, resourceful and caring father. There are no words for the pain we have experienced, but only joy for the memories we had with him. ”

Two Coral Princess passengers died on Friday night before the ship could dock. The ship had been on a South American cruise that was due to end on March 19 in Buenos Aires. Since then, the ship has encountered obstacles to docking due to various port closings and airline flight cancellations.

Passengers have isolated themselves in their cabins and meals have been delivered by room service. The crew members have also stayed in their rooms when they are not working.

The Coast Guard said in a press release on Saturday that it has been involved in the processing of some 120 ships carrying some 250,000 passengers in the past three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coast Guard statement said that as of Saturday there are 114 cruises carrying 93,000 crew members, either in US ports and waters. USA That includes 73 cruises, with 52,000 crew members, moored or anchored in US ports and moorings. USA Another 41 cruises, with 41,000 crew members, are underway and close to the US. USA

The cruise line industry announced a voluntary suspension of most ship operations from ports in the United States on March 13. The next day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a "do not sail,quot; order to all cruises that had not suspended operations.

“We commend the decision of the cruise industry to cease operations. However, pausing a global tourism industry does not happen instantly or easily, ”said Vice Admiral Dan Abel, deputy commander of Coast Guard operations. "Federal, state, local, and industry cooperation to accomplish this feat truly represents the President-led nationwide approach and is essential to combat the spread of this virus and work to minimize loss of life."

