Source reveals why Amber Portwood refuses to respond to Jenelle Evan's teasing

Jenelle Evans recently made the claim that her ex Teenage mother two Her co-star shouldn't have been allowed to continue on the show due to her past with domestic violence, however it seems Amber doesn't have much to say in response.

According to HollywoodLife, Amber has been busy living her life and trying to handle things. A source who spoke to the aforementioned outlet stated that Amber does not feel the need to get involved in bad blood with her former co-star, especially with all the things going on in the world today.

The source added that Amber has been talking to her children a lot and when she is not with them, she works on her various projects and keeps her head down. Amber is dedicated to self-development, has been watching many Ted talks, reading books, and also watching videos of personal growth on YouTube.

The reality star is ready to flip a new sheet, the source shared. In case you missed it, Amber, who has an 11-year-old daughter with Gary Shirley, as well as a 1-year-old boy with Andrew Glennon, has run into serious problems in her personal life in the past.

Amber is also reportedly not happy with the way MTV has handled her contract in contrast to Jenelle Evans, whose separated husband shot and killed her family dog.

Even though David has already been kicked out of MTV for using homophobic slurs, the murder of dogs is what tarnished Jenelle's reputation in the eyes of the network. On March 25, Jenelle sat down with HollywoodLife and shared her opinion on MTV's handling of the two women's cases.

According to Jenelle, who claims to have spoken to her former producers about it several times, she was not fired from the show, but was simply "fired for a season." Evans went on to say that she guesses the network still holds her accountable for what her husband did.

Jenelle continued to point out the hypocrisy of the network, claiming that she was filmed while taking drugs and at various low points in her life, but they never cared because the ratings were always high. "I feel chewed up and spit on," said the reality star.



