Sofia Richie's mom praises her boyfriend Scott Disick and reveals her opinion on his age gap!

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for quite some time, and while their relationship hasn't always been a fan favorite, it looks like they now have their parents' approval! It is no secret that people were not very happy with their different age and with the fact that Scott has known Sofia since she was a little girl!

However, as mentioned above, her family has nothing against her romance as evidenced by all the positive things her mother, Diane Alexander, had to say about Scott.

During a new interview for Heat magazine, she admitted that she was delighted with their relationship and even praised Scott for being "a good father."

The "lord,quot; shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and it seems that Sofia is also very close to them.

Diane also called Scott "a really good guy,quot; before she spoke a little more about him, saying that: "I love him!" And he's such a good father, I don't know if people really know. He is at home with them every night: homework, bedtime. "

The mother also expressed how proud she and her ex-husband Lionel Richie are of their daughter, noting that she seems to be very smart when it comes to relationships.

‘She is really wise and does nothing wrong in relationships: she knows the right thing from the wrong thing. Sofia means wisdom. I learn a lot from her! I always say "Oh what do I do?" And she says, "Mom, let it go." He speaks ill to me and helps me with his brother. She is in Calabasas with Scott. She is very independent, taking care of herself. I am proud of her, "she said.

Finally, Diane also addressed the 15-year gap between Sofia and Scott, making it clear that she doesn't mind as she looks so "well adjusted,quot; and they seem to be in a "healthy place,quot;.



