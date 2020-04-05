SJC recommends release of prisoners awaiting trial amid COVID-19 outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLac98112d6015c8d847e89650ea4e765577%

Prisoners awaiting trial in Massachusetts must be released as a result of COVID-19, unless prosecutors can demonstrate that they present an "unreasonable,quot; danger to the community or the risk of flight, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Friday. .

This came after the Committee on Public Advisory Services, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys filed an emergency petition with the state Supreme Court. The report noted that correctional facilities can be "Petri dishes," largely because physical distancing and vigilant hygiene are impossible.

That logic led the SJC to take action and provide some clarity on a widely discussed topic. Video calls will be used to determine the validity of release requests for the foreseeable future.

"We agree that the situation is urgent and unprecedented and that a reduction in the number of people detained is necessary," the SJC wrote in a statement. “We also agree with the Attorney General and district attorneys that the reduction process requires individualized determinations, expeditedly, and to achieve the quickest reduction possible, you must first focus on those who are detained prior to trial and who they have not been charged with committing violent crimes. "

Matthew Segal, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, also released a statement.

"We urge all branches of the Massachusetts government to do everything possible to save the lives of people within Massachusetts detention centers, and in doing so to keep us all safer," he said.

Detainees who meet the criteria will be entitled to a hearing within two business days of filing a motion, "where they will be entitled to a rebuttable presumption of release," the Massachusetts ACLU said.

SJC's decision came after an inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center (MTC) in Bridgewater who died after suffering a stroke Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections said Friday.

Authorities said the inmate was a man in his 70s with underlying health problems who had been incarcerated with the Commerce Department since 2014 and held at the MTC since 2016. According to the department, he showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

The day before, another MTC inmate had died while hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The man, who was in his 50s and had underlying health problems, had been jailed with DOC since 1993, according to authorities. He had been held in the treatment center since 2018.

As of Friday, there were 25 inmates with confirmed virus cases: 23 at the Bridgewater facility and two at the Massachusetts-Shirley Correctional Institution, according to the DOC.

Fifteen department employees have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, and two members of the prison health care provider's staff have also been confirmed with the virus, one at MTC and the other at MCI-Framingham, DOC said.

Barun Mathema, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Columbia University, said on CNN Saturday morning that the spread of the coronavirus in prisons could leak to the general public. He said inmates are more likely to have chronic conditions and other infections, putting them at greater risk than most.

Barun Mathema, professor of epidemiology, tells @smerconish that prisons are risky for spreading the coronavirus and could spread to the general population. "Prisons themselves can actually incubate infections so that a large number of people can become infected." pic.twitter.com/Ia7Cblq56w – CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

Mathema previously studied the spread of tuberculosis in Brazilian jails, telling CNN's Michael Smerconish that he learned that jails and prisons are the main places to acquire infections. That can cause an "indirect effect,quot; to the general public, he said, at least when it comes to tuberculosis.

"The prisons themselves can actually incubate infections so that large numbers of people can become infected," said Mathema.

Christopher Gavin and Associated Press contributed to this story.

