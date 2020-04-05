Sierra Nevada Corporation shares hypersonic motor test video – Defense Blog

Sierra Nevada Corporation, one of the fastest growing companies in the United States, has shared test images of the new hypersonic engine, advancing to the next phase of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's operational fire program (OpFires). (DARPA).

The objective of the OpFires program is to develop and demonstrate a novel ground-launched system that allows hypersonic impulse skid weapons to penetrate modern enemy air defenses and quickly and accurately strike critical time-sensitive targets.

OpFires, a DARPA / EE suite. USA The Army program seeks to develop advanced reinforcement capable of delivering a variety of payloads in a variety of ranges. Additional considerations include the need for compatible mobile ground launch pads that enable integration with existing ground forces and infrastructure, and the specific system attributes required for rapid deployment and redeployment.

Through OpFires, SNC is expanding its VORTEX hybrid engine capabilities to advanced, deep throttle, and restart systems. The system uses benign solid fuel with a liquid oxidant, both storable on Earth and in space. Recent tests show positive results by being able to group significant energy into a small volume that will have deep choke capacity and smooth reset capabilities on command. "The VORTEX streams built into the hybrid significantly improve the performance of the hybrid engine," said Dr. Marty Chiaverini, director of Propulsion Systems at SNC.

"This program opens a new market for SNC for planned or on-demand propulsion control capabilities that are applicable to both military and Earth-orbiting propulsion capabilities," said Tom Crabb, vice president of the Systems Systems business unit. SNC Propulsion and Environment. "Deep acceleration and restart capabilities expand tools for intelligent and unpredictable trajectories for various vehicles and systems."

The first two phases of DARPA's OpFires program focus on the propulsion technologies required to deliver diverse payloads in a variety of ranges. Since the award of the Phase 1 contract, SNC has made critical discoveries in advanced rocket engine technology for the upper stage of OpFires, completing more than 30 engine tests from subscale to full size. SNC looks forward to demonstrating these engines in flight and offering the engines to promising new vehicle systems.