Showrunner in the premature end of season 10 – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains details from tonight The Walking Dead penultimate episode of season 10, which is the de facto ending for the next moment thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

"You have a lot of family" The Walking DeadDaryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) tells Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), now without parents, in the penultimate episode of Tonight's Season 10, which marks the end of the current race, for now.

With AMC having to press the pause button in the final season of the zombie apocalypse series due to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, "The Tower" may be the last thing we know of the TWD universe for a time. Still, after the departure of Danai Gurira and her beloved character from Michonne just a few weeks ago and now the premature end of the season, TWD Tonight would not come out without some surprises.

As a trio of Survivors ventures into an empty Pittsburgh that resembles most major cities in the world right now, the princess character from the Robert Kirkman-created comics made their unique debut, for better and for worse. Also, as Judith comes to terms with the loss of her father Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne in the past two seasons, the script is flipped once villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tries to find a new role. to himself with the daughter of Whisperers Alpha leader, whom he killed in the March 15 episode "Walk with Us." And then there's the little matter that Beta (Ryan Hurst), Alpha's right-hand killer, hears the voice of his dead leader and manages a pack of voracious walkers to our heroes hiding in an abandoned hospital, with the added "strange" injection, to quote showrunner Angela Kang, that suddenly the world of TWD It seems eerily familiar to ours and its health crisis.

Working remotely in Season 11, Kang chatted with me about the quicker-than-expected ending for TWDIn season 10, why won't there be episode 16 for a while, what's to come next year and some urban tales.

DEADLINE: AMC announced on March 24 that next week's season finale will not be broadcast at the moment, where are things now?

KANG: Obviously we think everyone did an amazing job in episode 15. Hopefully it will serve as a satisfying break, but you know, we were working really, really hard on 16 and getting off the ground.

DEADLINE: So why aren't we seeing the real ending next week?

KANG: Time.

For big episodes like that, to deliver them, it's basically around two weeks before air. It takes so long to achieve all the post-production effects and all the final finish. So we were about a week and a half from when the California governor called a shutdown due to the coronavirus. AMC did not have a real option, it is like the movement of the sound stage and all the machinery of our suppliers.

DEADLINE: Having primarily planned and executed a landing for the season, how do you feel about hitting the reality of this pandemic, so to speak?

KANG: You know, our post office really was like, man, like we wish we had, but how can you do all that work in 24 hours? It just can't be done. That was disappointing for everyone, but you know, we are almost at that finish line. They are trying to finish what they can, and then once things are working we will finish it and stream it, and I'm excited for people to watch the episode when it's finally over.

DEADLINE: Watching this episode, we finally see that the character of the princess from the comics appears on the screen when Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) are caught in their isolation in Pittsburgh and things, they they become explosive, literally. TWD It's primarily a rural show, but are you looking for more urban settings for the upcoming season?

KANG: We will continue to analyze different aspects of this world, but yes, I would say that. What we're working on in season 11, there will be a little bit more urban feel and some different kinds of sensations we've been concentrating on. So it will be a mix.

DEADLINE: In terms of a mix, we talked about this just a couple of weeks ago, when Dania Gurira had her exit episode, but that reference Daryl makes to Judith about trying to contact Michonne on the radio makes him look like the character. it might come back in a certain capacity, is that a seed you are planting?

KANG: I mean, I think we have to live in the world where the characters live. I think they hope that maybe she can come back again, and obviously, for the good of the universe, but that's not really my kingdom. The hope is that, you know, there is some story for her there in a film format, but you know, that door stays open if necessary.

DEADLINE: When one main character leaves, another arrives with Paola Lazaro as the walnut and brown haired princess who walks the princess in tonight's episode. What was the strategy to bring this character to the show and what does a penchant for Commonwealth history from the Kirkman comics look like?

KANG: Yes, I think for Princess, in the comics, you know, she's in a city, and I think that's part of the fun of the group that came out and met this character in the books. We loved it, you know, they were going out and seeing the city of Pittsburgh.

This is a different city than they have been before, but at the beginning of the show's history, cities were flooded with walkers because that was where people had evacuated, and now we find a city that has been relatively emptied. .

She can be of help. #TWD pic.twitter.com/9C0rRqDQmy – The Walking Dead at AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 6, 2020

DEADLINE: I have to tell you, watching this episode this week, when most of the United States, most of the world goes out to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, there are many comparisons and metaphors between Living Dead and the crisis that we are going through. Looking at the trio of survivors going into a Pittsburgh wilderness, it really did look like downtown Los Angeles right now.

KANG: I know. It's so strange.

I mean, for us who have been working on this show for a long time, it has been quite strange to see some of these images that we are in, oh, wow, that actually resemble scenes that we have filmed. the show. Of course, we have to artificially take people off the streets to get those looks on our show, and the streets are really empty today. It was really strange.

DEADLINE: How could I not be? On another level, it must be strange that your season is shortened right at the end. However, there was also a different feeling here this year. Penultimate episodes of Living Dead Stations have often seen large deaths or at least inference from them, exits or new threats emerge. "The Tower" was more of a … I don't want to say a slow recording, because in the end, with Beta and the pack approaching, clearly, the shit is about to fall, but there was a very different tone. here.

KANG: In the structure of this particular season we've been working on and this half season, there was so much battle halfway through the hindsight and this series of epic events. So. our intention was for you to do these battles, and then you need a minute for everyone to discover their place again.

However, all these things are still happening. We are getting to know this new Princess character.

Our people, the Survivors very intelligently, anticipated that the Whisperers could find where they are, and so they have tried to get ahead of that. It is just a different structure. We have done seasons where there are many consecutive battles, and for storytelling, sometimes that works, and others we just want to follow a different path. So that's what we wanted here.

DEADLINE: This episode ends with the bloodthirsty Beta, the Whisperers, and the pack of walkers approaching the Survivors who are hiding in that hospital, so what would have been the end of the season was clearly going big. On another meta level, when you took over with Season 9, one of the things you did was bring the first of several jumps to the show – this seems like a fundamental evolution from that night, doesn't it?

KANG: Well I think it's been 12 years of apocalypse on the show, right? So the world will look a little different with each step.

I think there is a feeling that they are on the road doing something that is not directly related to the war, and yet the hope is that they will find new allies on the road. I think the more our people walk, the more they will see that the world has continued to change around them, you know?

They have been in this particular small geographic area for a time. So if you really think about it, our people know very, very little about what is in the world beyond their little circle, and that obviously becomes part of the story in the future.

DEADLINE: With Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes missing and now Danai's Michonne out of the immediate picture, we had a glimpse of the kinship relationship between the lone wolf Daryl and the frightened Judith, leaning into Season 11, where is that difficult and poignant relationship going? ? ?

Sometimes Uncle Daryl has to show off. #TWD pic.twitter.com/i96a9ZgHQP – The Walking Dead at AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 6, 2020

KANG: Norman himself is so wonderful with Cailey, and we are sorry for that for a while. When those two are on screen together, there is something really special about the way they interact. As Norman's testimony as an actor, it feels true to Darryl that, you know, he can be a father figure in his own way without actually replacing what Michonne or Rick were.

DEADLINE: But so often Living Dead Those relationships are counterproductive, as appears to be the case so far with Negan and Alpha's now-dead daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy). World beyond spin-off focused on a generation that knows little but the zombie apocalypse, TWD It is also very Generation Z, it seems?

KANG: Well, I'd say that has been true for Daryl since Judith was born in Season 3. She understood the importance of the next generation and the hope that a baby can bring. Since then, he has always been a surrogate uncle figure, and now that his parents are not around, I think he fully feels that responsibility.

So in "The Tower," he has his own vibe with her, but we were going to a scene that was like the very early scene in the show's performance where Rick and Carl (Chandler Riggs) are together. Carl is having a hard time with all the deaths, and Rick has to tell him, almost at the same age as Judith now, that this is the world. In some ways, I think Darryl's message is more hopeful.

DEADLINE: How?

KANG: It is that at this moment, you have family and we will keep you safe. You know, he is trying to make her feel better and loved.

DEADLINE: Clearly, there's still a lot of baggage, to put it mildly, but we're also seeing a relationship develop between Daryl and Negan. Since Norman and Jeffrey are so tight in real life, but there's not even a Daryl character in the comics, how's that going to play next season?

KANG: I'll say we see a little bit more of Negan and Darryl in episode 16, and it becomes part of the story even beyond that.

But, as you said, it is a bit complicated between them. You know, I think Darryl has his moments when he's still not sure, but he can't deny that Negan has undoubtedly done some good things for the group, like infiltrating the Whisperers and killing Alpha. So it's something we've really enjoyed doing, bringing together some of these characters who were on opposite sides of the line for so many years, as you will see.