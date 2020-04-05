Shilpa Shetty reaches a nice deal with her son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has the ability to keep us entertained on social media through numerous photos and videos she posts. From his popular & # 39; Sunday Binge & # 39; posts, sharing tips on exercises and exercises, to sharing moments with his family, he keeps us updated with his personal life. The last video she has shared is an invaluable moment between her son, Viaan, and herself.

The video is a candid photo of Shilpa's mother in which Shilpa is seen explaining the meaning of a barter to her seven-year-old son, who is giving him a massage. In exchange for the massage, Shilpa promises that she will bake a cake for him.

Shilpa posted this video on social media and wrote: "I had no idea my mother was filming this … but she managed to capture such an invaluable moment. Watching this video made me realize that it is a blessing to have children and also to have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha, someone who can also be your friend! Today, I am grateful for a child who is respectful to everyone, sensitive and understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the jokes with He and knowing that his conversations can easily lift our spirits is a delightful feeling. Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught up in these difficult times. May we all come out of this stronger than ever before # 20DaysOfGratefulness # Day10 #stayhome # staysafe # stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona ".