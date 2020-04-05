Shahs Of Sunset Star Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi calls her ectopic pregnancy "Karma,quot;

Shahs of Sunset viewers know that GG is the wild card. She recently decided that she would still be a mother without having a man in her life.

Her whirlwind of marriage to Shalom is over. The two met, married, and divorced in two years.

Since then, GG has been expressing that she would love to meet a boy who wants to have a child, as friends.

Since that is not plausible, Golnesa decided to use a sperm donor and implant an embryo. Just a few weeks ago at Shahs of Sunset, she found out she was pregnant.

Unfortunately, she ended up having an ectopic pregnancy. To make matters worse, he had to undergo emergency surgery where they ended up having to have both fallopian tubes removed.

Now, the reality star can never have a baby naturally. He recently opened up about how he felt about the heartbreaking situation.

‘I don't obsess over things for long. Somehow, I get through things easily, and when that situation happened, I wanted to blame someone, I wanted to get mad at someone, and I had no one to get mad at. I will never forget my doctor, I was devastated when it happened because it is almost a 1 percent chance that ectopic happens through IVF, so it was his first situation, and I just remember that his eyes filled with tears. I kept saying, "I'm so sorry." I wasn't thinking this was happening to me. I kept thinking, "Oh my gosh, I'm sorry I failed my doctor." It was just a lot of processing, but I went out and did it again. "

For those who don't know, at one point in his life, GG had been living recklessly and getting into trouble.

She revealed on Instagram that all that happened was her "karma,quot;.

‘I firmly believe in karma and I think I have already done pretty bad, this is my karma cycle. I am not a victim and I will never play the role of victim. This was simply a lesson. Thank you all for the love and support. It will be a difficult episode for me to watch. But thank God I'm about to have baby Elijah🙏🏼 ’

Fortunately, GG is about to be a mother. You are seven months pregnant with a healthy baby.



