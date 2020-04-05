Shah Rukh Khan responds to BMC tweet by thanking him for his help

Bollywood stars have been contributing to central and state government relief funds for those affected by COVID 19. But the only contribution that stood out has been that of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple, under the names of their companies, Red Chillies, Meer Foundation and Kolkata Knight Riders, have promised money and support for all who need it in these unprecedented times. Not only that, the couple also offered their 4-story building to be converted to quarantine facilities in Mumbai.

Thanking them for their gesture, the Municipal Corporation of Brahinmumbai tweeted yesterday: "We appreciate @iamsrk Y @gaurikhanfor offering their 4-story personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essential items for quarantined children, women and the elderly. "

Responding to his thank you message, SRK posted today: "When we say & # 39; mybmc & # 39 ;, it is with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts their teams are making to fight covid 19. We are both grateful to May we be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.

