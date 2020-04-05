Selena Gomez praises Miley Cyrus for being one of the "best singers of all time,quot;

Most people aren't too happy to be stuck in the house all day with nothing to do in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine, and Selena Gomez is one of them! With that said, you are taking this opportunity to focus on your work more than ever!

According to the singer, she's been "writing a lot,quot; of music lately, though she just released a full album in January!

So is! It seems that her fans will hear even more music from her sooner than expected.

This is something Selena revealed that she chatted with fellow singer Miley Cyrus on her quarantine talk show on Instagram.

Selena was very open about what she had been doing while isolated during the live session, but she also couldn't help but talk about the talent and achievements of her fellow Disney Channel star, even calling Miley one of the "best singers of all the times,quot;!

At the same time, Selena only mentioned writing while she was in quarantine, and while many fans would assume she was talking about writing music and nothing else, she didn't actually specify. Maybe she has been keeping a journal? Or write a memoir?

Selena Gomez tells Miley Cyrus that she is a big fan of hers and believes that she is one of the best singers in history #BrightMinded. pic.twitter.com/8pt1vUrxDu – The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 3, 2020

‘I've been writing a lot. I think that has been helping me process what has been happening. There are times when I just have to focus and let the thoughts in. Sometimes I write them down, and then I just sit down, ‘What is it? What is the root of this? Why can I get to the bottom of this? "And it really helps me," he told Miley.

Later, she praised Miley and said, "I've always been a fan of yours and I think you are one of the best singers of all time."

Ad %MINIFYHTMLe7ec9d07e0981d603540ce2a6b91257418% %MINIFYHTMLe7ec9d07e0981d603540ce2a6b91257418%

Her sweet words are proof enough that the rumors about her supposed enmity are completely false!



Post views:

0 0