Search continue for daughter, grandson of Kennedy Townsend

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) – Divers and boats plan to resume Monday's search in Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and grandson of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, authorities said.

The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe in the bay that did not return to shore after apparently being hit by strong winds. Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoeists and their effort will resume on Monday after an overnight pause, a Maryland Natural Resources Police press release said Sunday night.

Maeve Fahey Kennedy Townsend McKean, 41, and her son, 8-year-old Gideon, are presumed to have died after disappearing into Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. -Distribute

The missing canoeists were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean's 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

"With deep sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and her grandson Gideon went from rescue to recovery," Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, is the eldest daughter of the late United States Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

The ships over the weekend performed sonar operations around the area where they were last seen and where their capsized canoe was recovered, according to police.

The mother and son may be paddling the canoe from a house in Shady Side, Maryland, to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle to shore, police said previously.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights attorney, served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.