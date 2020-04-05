Scott Bullock of the Rocky Mountains built the modern Colorado baseball central

%MINIFYHTML745b3d79e9a0bee24b795e6d31a7dddf75%

Editor's Note: This is the first in a five-part series featuring Colorado baseball icons.

The seeds for Scott Bullock's modern baseball powerhouse at Rocky Mountain lie north of the Colorado border, on an American Legion field in Little Torrington, Wyoming (population 6,691).

There, in the coach's hometown, lies Dean Bullock Field, a diamond named after Scott's older brother. When Scott was six years old, 14-year-old Dean became quadriplegic as a result of a diving accident, but that didn't stop him from being a major force in the life of the Lobos head coach.

"He is the toughest human being I have ever been with: He spent 34 years in a paralyzed wheelchair from the neck down and complained very little," Bullock said. “He had enough movement in his shoulder, wrist, and elbow to operate a joystick and drive an electric wheelchair. (The accident) never affected his love of sports, and he trained me in Little League baseball and Base Ruth baseball, and he played play by play on the radio. "

Decades later, Bullock, 49, is still shaped by the determination and optimism shown by Dean, who passed away in 2011. Dean's influence on his younger brother's perspective is underpinned by the influence he has had on the coach. Raising a Child with Special Needs: Tagg, now a 15-year-old freshman at Rocky Mountain, has a dual diagnosis with Down syndrome and autism.

Between those two main forces, Bullock has learned patience, perseverance, and the ability to get the most out of his players.

"One of our slogans at Rocky Mountain is 'every holiday', and Tagg is definitely the epitome of that. It always brings me perspective," Bullock said. "And with my brother, he was a student of the game, but he was also amazing in developing relationships with children. That's the most important thing I took away from my program. "

In 16 seasons at Rocky Mountain Bullock he is 298-92 with six Class 5A titles and two more appearances in championship games. Individual success has underlined team dominance: Rocky Mountain has produced 29 Division I players, 10 professional players and two major leagues under Bullock.

"In terms of getting elite talent here, I've always said that the show recruits itself," said Bullock. "We definitely had a lot of interest after those first two or three years within the Fort Collins community, and it became a program that got people excited."

Former Rocky Mountain athletic director Wayne Moddelmog, who originally hired Bullock as an assistant in 2003, said the coach's success is based on Dean's training attribute that the younger brother wanted to emulate.

"He's picky, there's no question about it," said Moddelmog. "But the way he sees the game and the way he instills belief in his players: It's a year-long process for him, he puts his heart into it, and all the kids on the show see it."

Before becoming Colorado's most successful big school coaching baseball coach since the turn of the century, Bullock played collegially at Pratt Community College, the University of Wyoming, and Peru State College. That last stop, a NAIA school in southeast Nebraska, is where Bullock began his training before moving on to Kingman, Ariz.

In six years at Kingman High School, Bullock made his mark as baseball head coach and assistant soccer coach.

"I remember when Rocky Mountain called me (for reference) and asked me what I had here at Scott," said Ray Smith, the former Kingman football head coach who hired Bullock there. "I said, 'I have a special trainer who is going to do great things.' Leaving was a great loss to our staff and our school, because I knew six months after working with him that he was going to be a great coach ".

Smith emphasized that Bullock is not afraid to give players "a pat on the back when necessary, and a boot on the (rear)" when that was also applicable.

And as Andy Burns explained, that standard applied to every player on the show, from junior college warmers to future Division I stars.

"There were a couple of times where he took me aside because he thought he wasn't playing the game well, or expected more from me," said Burns, who spent this spring as a guest on the list. The Azulejos camp. "When that approach wasn't there, he wasn't afraid to warn me. If anything, it was tougher on guys like (current Mariners pitcher) Marco Gonzales and me, because I knew other players would look at them and respond as much as he did. head coach ”.

Bullock, who teaches physical and health education at Rocky Mountain, said it is not possible to withdraw from the bank. In the meantime, and since the spring season is likely to be canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has plenty of memories to keep him happy.

"Looking back, 2007 was really special because that was the first Rocky Mountain men's team title in the history of the school," recalled Bullock. “In 2008, 2009 and 2010, we were so talented, so we really were the favorites for the three years. And I think '14 and' 17 were also special, because all the stallions of Marco Gonzales and the past had disappeared a long time ago. We really had to build to get to both championships because we lost the title game the year before each. "