Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie canceled for the first time in 40 years of history – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the continued outbreak of the coronavirus, the annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie has been canceled for the first time in its 40-year history.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation on Friday morning and said, "This decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of staff, employees, participants, sponsors and the community."

The festival, which takes place on Memorial Day Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, was scheduled from April 10 to May 31.

Organizers said they hoped to readjust their schedule of events, but then determined that the COVID-19 situation would not improve.

"The entire organization of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is extremely disappointed by the cancellation of the 2020 season, but plans to return in 2021 bigger and better than ever to celebrate its 40th season and looks forward to seeing everyone at that time!" Organizers said in a press release.

The festival started in 1981 and takes place annually in the southwestern Waxahachie area.

State restrictions due to coronavirus have strictly limited any gathering to 10 or fewer people and have canceled or postponed events throughout North Texas. Residents are asked to stay in their homes unless they need to go out for essential activities or services.