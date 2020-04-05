Santa Rosa Navy captain expelled for leaked coronavirus-positive memorandum evidence – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / CNN) – The Navy captain was removed from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week after warning that action was needed to save the life of his crew from a coronavirus outbreak that tested positive for the virus, according to The New York Sunday hours.

Captain Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, began showing symptoms before being removed from the warship on Thursday, the Times reported, citing two Crozier Naval Academy classmates who are close to him and his family. .

CNN has reached out to the Navy for comment. A Navy spokesman declined to comment to the Times on Crozier's condition.

Crozier was relieved of his command last week by the acting secretary of the US Navy. In the US, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called "bad judgment," going out of the chain of command and overly spreading a memo about an unsafe system.

In a memo sent early last week, Crozier told Navy leaders that "decisive action is required,quot; to remove most of the ship's personnel and isolate them for two weeks. The letter was published in the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Crozier's impeachment on Sunday and told CNN's Jake Tapper that the move is an example of how "we hold leaders accountable for their actions."

“I think Acting Secretary (Thomas) Modly made a very difficult decision, a decision that I support. It was based on his view that he had lost faith and trust in the captain due to his actions, "Esper said in,quot; State of the Union. "" It's just another example (of) how we hold leaders accountable for their Actions,quot;.

There is an ongoing investigation into the matter, Esper told Tapper.

Esper said 155 Roosevelt sailors have tested positive for Covid-19, and that more than half of those aboard the aircraft carrier have been tested. There have been no hospitalizations, according to the secretary.

