Saif Ali Khan expresses concern for his mother Sharmila Tagore

Saif Ali Khan is going through his quarantine with Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur. According to an image Kareena posted on her Instagram, her children are keeping busy with planting and painting these days.

In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Saif spoke about his mother Sharmila Tagore, who is in Delhi, and was left alone during the shutdown. He said: “I care about my mother, but suddenly she sounds extremely wise, saying that she has had a full life and does not regret it. It's scary to hear those things. She believes we knew this was happening well in advance and hid the news from her. I'm not going to see my sister these days either, but we call each other frequently. When you travel, you disconnect from everything and everyone. ”

Saif compared this closure period to the 19th century travel ship and said that the shoreline can be seen from afar, but there is a body of water in the middle.