The coronavirus pandemic makes some celebrities feel a little introspective and personal. The Indian Express reported on the comments of dead Pool Yesterday, the actor revealed his and his wife's strategy for raising their children.

As most know, the world is currently blocked, especially nations like the United States and Canada, and these quarantine measures apply even to celebrities, including Ryan and Blake Lively. The couple is staying at home with their three children.

During a recent conversation with Stephen Colbert, the dead Pool alum shared what has been happening in his life lately. The actor, who has spent much of his time with his wife, three daughters, and mother-in-law, said he doesn't care at all.

When asked if he missed having male friends around him, Ryan joked that he didn't miss men that much before saying that "most men tend to simply be the architects of someone's disappearance." The actor went on to say that it was crucial for him and his wife not to impose on their children what he described as "gender normative,quot; ideas.

Reynolds claimed that her children wanted to make dresses, including hot pink dresses, and that is what she has been doing with them. As fans of the actor know, Ryan is known for his sarcastic and sarcastic sense of humor.

Earlier this year, Reynolds turned to his Twitter to joke about the sense of personal importance among celebrities. He went to his account and said he had a "very important message,quot; from a "very important celebrity,quot;, before handing over the auction.

Ryan said celebrities were very important, in addition to, of course, healthcare workers among various other professions, even dumping mannequins as an added measure.

Previously, Suzy Kerr also reported on Ryan's joke that he had been drinking heavily at home to keep himself entertained and in a good mood.



