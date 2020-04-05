Russell Wilson asks Jadeveon Clowney to return to Seahawks: & # 39; I need you friend & # 39;

Russell Wilson must be sleepless in Seattle awaiting the decision of Jadeveon Clowney's free agency.

The Seahawks quarterback has pleaded for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to Seattle on more than one occasion, most recently on Thursday while answering questions from fans on his Instagram page. One of those questions was whether he could "speak meaningfully,quot; to Clowney.

His response was equally endearing and hilarious:

Clowney returns. If you are listening brother. We have another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back, Clowney. Clowney, Clowney, if you can hear me, come back, brother. I need you friend.

Clowney, a former No. 1 general pick, surely has several options and suitors as she weighs her free agency options. Perhaps he could be swayed to return to the Seahawks if Wilson sang his plea to the tune of Player's "Baby Come Back,quot;.

Clowney returns. If you are listening /

We have another Super Bowl to win man /

We need you back. Clowney if you can hear me /

Please come back brother. I need you friend /

Clowney spent a season in Seattle after being traded by Texans in late August. He had a decent campaign in 2019, totaling 31 tackles (seven for loss), three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception returned for a touchdown. The Seahawks are believed to be vying for Clowney's services with an offer in the $ 13-15 million range, though he is believed to be looking for a more lucrative deal.

It is unknown what Clowney's decision might be, but Wilson's passionate call must be worth something.