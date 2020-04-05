Rossmoor couple reunites community to form Food Drive – Up News Info San Francisco

ROSSMOOR (Up News Info SF) – Marilyn Weiss saw a news report on Friday about a food distribution program in which more than triple the usual number of people lined up for rations.

"They were desperate for food," said Weiss, an interior designer who lives in Rossmoor, a 55-year-old community in Walnut Creek. "I looked at my husband and said,‘ We have to do something. "

They quickly moved to contact people they know in Rossmoor and beyond, and on Saturday they picked up an SUV full of food and $ 2,000 in cash

to donate to the Monument Crisis Center in Concord, a nonprofit resource center serving residents of central and eastern Contra Costa County.

"We got many, many responses from people saying 'yes, yes, yes,'" Weiss said.

Mark Weiss, a retired physician, spread the word to his Rossmoor contacts, including those with the Rossmoor Men’s Golf Club (he is a

board member), and Marilyn contacted members of the Tuesday Forum, a network group to which she belongs. They asked for any food that does not need to be refrigerated or frozen.

The couple's first home was in Rossmoor, Marilyn Weiss said, they gave so much food that it took four trips to get everything from the front porch to the car.

He is still trying to figure out where to put the food they hope to collect on Sunday from people they know in the surrounding communities.

Walnut Creek in central Contra Costa County. She said they hope to bring the food to the Monument Crisis Center before 9 a.m. on Monday, for an "emergency,quot; food distribution on Monday morning. Another distribution is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Marilyn Weiss said there is likely to be enough food already available, or being picked up later, for at least one other shipment to the Monument Crisis Center later in the week.

Marilyn and Mark Weiss will accept more food donations, but Marilyn says people can also start their own journey.

"There are hundreds of good charitable resources that need help," he said Saturday night. "If you want to help, contact that resource."

To contact Marilyn Weiss, email [email protected]