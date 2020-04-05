Rob Lowe Sends Message of Support to His Quarantined Hispanics – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0923eb5d5b594822212d069136fc54b976%

Rob Lowe may be a former Ohio resident, but he has not forgotten his roots. On Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine shared a message from Lowe on his Twitter page.

"It's time for us to stay on-site, get to know our families," Lowe said. "You are serving almost as much service to your community as the brave men and women who respond first just by staying."

Lowe is quarantined in California and said he was watching Netflix. Tiger king. "I love my Buckeye family very much," he said. The Ohio Department of Health reports that the state has 4,043 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday. 119 people have died, while 1,104 more are hospitalized. Lowe currently appears on the 9-1-1 television series: Lonestar.

