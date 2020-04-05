Rob Gronkowski wins the WWE Championship 24/7

Add another title to Rob Gronkowski's trophy case.
The former Patriots tight end captured the WWE Championship 24/7 on Sunday night at Wrestlemania, catching his friend Mojo Rawley to capture the belt.
The 24/7 title is on the line at all times, meaning that as long as there is a referee present to count, anyone can win the belt. Gronkowski won it with a touch of the perch, giving him the honor.
GRONK WINS THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP 24/7 🏆 #Wrestlemania
(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/MnuIW8qvFF
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2020
For what it's worth, the 24-hour, 7-day-a-week championship has often been hosted by random semi-celebrities, including Celtics big man Enes Kanter, NASCAR's Kyle Busch, Rob Stone of Fox Sports and musician DJ Marshmello.
Gronkowski, who retired last March, hosted this year's two-night Wrestlemania event.
