Rob Gronkowski wins the WWE Championship 24/7

Add another title to Rob Gronkowski's trophy case.

The former Patriots tight end captured the WWE Championship 24/7 on Sunday night at Wrestlemania, catching his friend Mojo Rawley to capture the belt.

The 24/7 title is on the line at all times, meaning that as long as there is a referee present to count, anyone can win the belt. Gronkowski won it with a touch of the perch, giving him the honor.

For what it's worth, the 24-hour, 7-day-a-week championship has often been hosted by random semi-celebrities, including Celtics big man Enes Kanter, NASCAR's Kyle Busch, Rob Stone of Fox Sports and musician DJ Marshmello.

Gronkowski, who retired last March, hosted this year's two-night Wrestlemania event.