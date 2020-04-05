Rob Gronkowski presents WrestleMania 36; Twitter does not react kindly

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski opened the biggest WWE event of the year on Saturday night as the host for WrestleMania 36. He started the first night by introducing himself as "Gronk, your WrestleMania host with the most."

In typical Gronk fashion, he had no trouble grabbing the attention of the public. The three-time Super Bowl champion wore sunglasses and a blue zip-up animal print jacket to start the show.

"WWE chose the right guy to host (WrestleMania) because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and end it 30 hours later," he said.

Twitter seemed entertaining from the start.

impressed as hell with Gronk's work on the prompter – Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 4, 2020

WrestleMania 36 is one of the few sporting events that take place during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The event continued as scheduled, but there were no audience members present at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Gronk, host of WrestleMania, seemed to fit in with the weirdness of everything else in the middle of the pandemic.

Has anyone predicted that the Pats dynasty would end in a Round 1 loss to Ryan Tannehill, Brady will go to the Bucs and move into Jeter's Tampa home, and Gronk will host a WrestleMania with no fans? – Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 4, 2020

Twitter's reactions to Gronk seemed to grow more negative as the night wore on.

I'm a boom when I see Gronk – Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 4, 2020

Gronk himself got into some WWE action. He knocked down former champion R-Truth in the middle of a segment, but co-host Mojo Rawley stepped in, stole the pin, and regained the title 24-7.

I can't believe Mojo has thrown his friendship down the drain with Gronk … I mean. Wow. – Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2020

It was an eventful Saturday night for Gronk inside an empty arena. His work earned him only mixed criticism on Twitter.