Rob Gronkowski becomes WWE 24/7 champion at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski did more than just host WrestleMania 36. He became a champion.

Gronkowski received WrestleMania on Saturday night as "Gronk,quot; and received mixed reviews. On Sunday, he took Mojo Rawley's WWE 24/7 championship belt.

Mojo, who took the R-Truth belt on Saturday, was overrun by several WWE wrestlers looking for the belt 24/7. Mojo was in the center of a pile when Gronk jumped off a balcony and on top of the group. Gronk then found Mojo, pinned him down, and lifted the belt to celebrate.

Gronk previously mentioned on Sunday night that he was watching the championship 24/7. "I've won three major championships in my life and that's great and all, but that was in the past," he said. "I wouldn't mind winning the title 24/7 before the end of tonight. I'm here at WrestleMania, I want that title."

What is the WWE 24/7 Championship?

The 24/7 WWE Championship was unveiled by WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley in 2019 and "can be defended anytime, anywhere, as long as there is a WWE referee," according to the website of the WWE. The belt is generally not earned in the wrestling ring. R-Truth secured the belt against Mojo by pinning Riddick Moss on a sidewalk while Moss jogged.

The belt can be purchased by anyone, not just by WWE artists.