Rob Gronkowski almost won the championship 24/7 at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night, and his highlights included some opening jokes and a nearly 24/7 championship title.

In a blue animal print zip-up jacket, the former Patriots tight end introduced himself as "Gronk, the host of WrestleMania with more." Then he said, "WWE chose the right guy to host because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and end it 30 hours later."

Gronkowski's appearances were limited throughout the night, but he did participate in some wrestling action. In the middle of a segment, Gronkowski brought down R-Truth in search of the championship belt 24/7. However, his friend, Mojo Rawley, stepped in and covered R-Truth to take the Gronkowski title.

Wrestling blog "The Ring Report,quot; was not fond of Gronkowski's performance, saying, "If what we saw of Rob Gronkowski was an indication, it will be a cold day in hell before wrestling fans endorse him. as a WWE Superstar. Her hosting skills at WrestleMania ranged from outrageous to impossible to watch, but her time as part of the Show of Shows was, thankfully, minimal! "

This is what Twitter said about Gronkowski.

impressed as hell with Gronk's work on the prompter – Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 4, 2020

Has anyone predicted that the Pats dynasty would end in a Round 1 loss to Ryan Tannehill, Brady will go to the Bucs and move into Jeter's Tampa home, and Gronk will host a WrestleMania with no fans? – Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 4, 2020

2019: "Hears! If you think this year is bad! Next year WrestleMania will be in front of 0 fans and will be presented by Gronk! " 2020: "LOL well … oh shit,quot;# Wrestlemania36 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/kfyiJC5bok – Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 4, 2020

The event took place in Orlando without fan attendance due to the coronavirus, and the second night of the two-day event will air on Sunday.