Rob Gronkowski almost won the championship 24/7 at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski hosted WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night, and his highlights included some opening jokes and a nearly 24/7 championship title.
In a blue animal print zip-up jacket, the former Patriots tight end introduced himself as "Gronk, the host of WrestleMania with more." Then he said, "WWE chose the right guy to host because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and end it 30 hours later."
Who better to kick things and turn you on than @RobGronkowski Y @MojoRawleyWWE?! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/d99mcsdZDQ
– WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
Gronkowski's appearances were limited throughout the night, but he did participate in some wrestling action. In the middle of a segment, Gronkowski brought down R-Truth in search of the championship belt 24/7. However, his friend, Mojo Rawley, stepped in and covered R-Truth to take the Gronkowski title.
Did @MojoRawleyWWE really just steal that # 247 Championship win from @RobGronkowski?! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ei1uScBnD7
– WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Wrestling blog "The Ring Report,quot; was not fond of Gronkowski's performance, saying, "If what we saw of Rob Gronkowski was an indication, it will be a cold day in hell before wrestling fans endorse him. as a WWE Superstar. Her hosting skills at WrestleMania ranged from outrageous to impossible to watch, but her time as part of the Show of Shows was, thankfully, minimal! "
This is what Twitter said about Gronkowski.
Admit it, you're sick of @RobGronkowski #Wrestlemania
– WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) April 4, 2020
impressed as hell with Gronk's work on the prompter
– Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 4, 2020
Has anyone predicted that the Pats dynasty would end in a Round 1 loss to Ryan Tannehill, Brady will go to the Bucs and move into Jeter's Tampa home, and Gronk will host a WrestleMania with no fans?
– Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 4, 2020
2019:
"Hears!
If you think this year is bad!
Next year WrestleMania will be in front of 0 fans and will be presented by Gronk! "
2020: "LOL well … oh shit,quot;# Wrestlemania36 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/kfyiJC5bok
– Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 4, 2020
The event took place in Orlando without fan attendance due to the coronavirus, and the second night of the two-day event will air on Sunday.
