Riverside store clerk fighting for his life after suffering a "significant,quot; head injury in a robbery – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Riverside store employee remained in critical condition Sunday after suffering fatal injuries in a robbery last Friday.

Riverside police say officers responded to Mercado La Mexicana in the 3100 block of Madison Street after customers found that the employee was not responding. Police said he had suffered a major head injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remained.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103.

No further information was immediately available.