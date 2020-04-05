Riverside County residents are now mandated not to leave their homes without covering their faces – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Following the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Riverside County public health officials are forcing residents to cover their faces when leaving their homes.

Facial covers may include scarves, scarves, neck gaiters, or other clothing that has no visible holes.

In addition, the new mandate also includes a ban on all gatherings of any number of people, in addition to family members residing in the same household. The assembly ban includes places of worship. Essential companies are the only exceptions.

"As more and more Riverside County residents receive COVID-19, not everyone receives the message," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. "It started with staying at home, social distance and covering your face. But now we change from saying you should to saying you should. "

The purpose of the order is to encourage compliance with the safest orders in the home. It will remain in effect until April 30.

“We have already lost two of our agents to this virus. I ask all of you to honor them by staying home, ”Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

Riverside County has 665 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 18 deaths. 60 cases have been recovered.