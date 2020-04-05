Riverside County confirms 145 additional cases; 15 total deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County public health officials Friday confirmed 145 additional cases of CODIV-19, bringing the county total to 638 and 15 deaths.

On Friday, the total number of cases was 493 and authorities reported 14 deaths. The number of people who have recovered remained at 50.

Also on Friday, the Riverside County Sheriff announced that another deputy died Thursday after hiring COVID-19. The announcement comes after Rep. Terrell Young, a 15-year department veteran, also died of COVID-19. Young was the first law enforcement officer in Southern California to die of the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when a infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.