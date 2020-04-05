Rita Wilson presents for the first time since coronavirus diagnosis

The show must go on!
Rita Wilson it's back and better than ever, baby. The actress and singer performed her heart on Sunday afternoon, after singing the national anthem during the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational series race.
For the special presentation, which seemed to take place inside her Los Angeles home, she donned a vibrant red leather jacket, a patterned blouse with a scarf, and baggy jeans.
As for her glamor? Her hair was perfectly curled and her makeup looked radiant and effortless.
This marks her first performance since she and her husband, Tom Hanks, were diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Less than a month ago, the longtime couple announced the news about their health while they were in Australia. Since then, they have returned to California and have been recovering from COVID-19 and have practiced social distancing.
Last Saturday, the couple gave fans an update on their diagnosis and expressed their gratitude after receiving poignant messages from fans.
"Hi folks," the 63-year-old actor started his post. "Now we are at home and, like the rest of the United States, we continue to take refuge in place and social distancing."
Tom continued, "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who took care of us. Your care and guidance made our return to the United States possible. And many thanks to all who came with good wishes. Rita and I greatly appreciated it. Hanx "
With Rita's latest performance, it looks like she's ready to do what she does best: entertain!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
