Rita Wilson presents for the first time since coronavirus diagnosis

The show must go on!

Rita Wilson it's back and better than ever, baby. The actress and singer performed her heart on Sunday afternoon, after singing the national anthem during the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational series race.

For the special presentation, which seemed to take place inside her Los Angeles home, she donned a vibrant red leather jacket, a patterned blouse with a scarf, and baggy jeans.

As for her glamor? Her hair was perfectly curled and her makeup looked radiant and effortless.

This marks her first performance since she and her husband, Tom Hanks, were diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Less than a month ago, the longtime couple announced the news about their health while they were in Australia. Since then, they have returned to California and have been recovering from COVID-19 and have practiced social distancing.

Last Saturday, the couple gave fans an update on their diagnosis and expressed their gratitude after receiving poignant messages from fans.