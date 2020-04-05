Rick Pitino, obsessed with WWE, proposes a bet with his son on the programming of Iona-Minnesota

Rick Pitino is back on the college basketball training circuit after he left Louisville after the 2016-17 season amid an FBI corruption investigation involving his program.

While his Iona job is lower-profile than his period with the Cardinals, he still has a knack for grabbing headlines. On Saturday he challenged his son, Richard Pitino, to a bet on future programming based on WrestleMania 36: if Brock Lesnar defeats Drew McIntyre on Sunday under the gamble, then Richard Pitino's Minnesota team would need to visit Iona for a game. . If Lesnar loses, then Iona would travel to Minnesota.

Richard Pitino, however, wants the sides to be reversed and getting behind Lesnar (a Minnesota product that won a Gophers heavyweight wrestling title in 2000). Rick Pitino has yet to confirm if he's good with that change.

Rick Pitino has been all-inclusive in WWE this weekend, tweeting about wrestling eight times since Saturday morning.

When the coronavirus pandemic ends and his focus finally returns to basketball, Pitino will lead an Iona team that is used to participating in March Madness – the Gaels have held six of the last nine NCAA tournaments. Pitino did it in 10 of his last 11 years in Louisville.