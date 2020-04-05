Republic of Ireland: Damien Duff and Keith Andrews join Stephen Kenny's coaching team | Football news

%MINIFYHTML18eef92a7b0e7ec90dfe4fc94023caaf76%

Alan Kelly remains senior goalkeeping coach; Jim Crawford replaces Kenny as Republic of Ireland U21 manager, with John O & # 39; Shea his assistant





Keith Andrews (left) and Damien Duff will be part of Stephen Kenny's backroom team

Former Republic of Ireland internationals Damien Duff and Keith Andrews have been named to the backroom staff of new manager Stephen Kenny, while John O’Shea joins the U21 training setup.

Former Chelsea winger Duff, who is currently a Celtic first-team coach, will officially return to Irish football on August 1, while former Blackburn midfielder Andrews immediately moves from the Under-21 team to join the team at Kenny.

Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly remains in the senior configuration after working with Kenny's predecessor Mick McCarthy, who agreed on Saturday to retire prematurely to allow U21 boss Kenny to replace him.

Duff has been part of the Celtic training setup since January 2019

Acting Executive Director of the Irish Football Association (FAI) Gary Owens said of the appointments: "The caliber of Stephen Kenny's back room team is top notch and these are excellent additions to our team of top coaches level.

"Keith and Damien served Ireland as well as the players and their experience will be a great addition to our senior team's support team."

"Keith and Stephen have worked brilliantly together with the Under-21 team and Damien, currently completing his UEFA Pro License with the FAI Coaching Education department, has impressed everyone with his coaching skills and his change of class player world coach ".

"Together, Keith, Damien and Alan have a lot to offer Stephen and his players as we await the playoffs for Euro 2020, the League of Nations and World Cup qualifiers."

Former Manchester United defender O & # 39; Shea has been named deputy manager of Ireland's under-21 team to work alongside new boss Jim Crawford, who succeeded Kenny.

John O & # 39; Shea joined the backroom team in Reading as a first-team coach in July 2019

O & # 39; Shea is currently on the coaching staff of the Championship reading team, but will now seek to help guide Ireland to its first appearance at the U21 European Championship.

"Everyone at the FAI is delighted with Jim's promotion to manager from assistant and now he has a big number two in John O & # 39; Shea as he takes the next step in his coaching career," added Owens.

"On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the FAI Board and myself, I wish Stephen, Jim and their coaching teams the best of luck in their new roles. We know they will make Irish football proud."