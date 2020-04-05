"Reimagined,quot; E3 2021 scheduled for next June

%MINIFYHTML87f862137fb672a1544b0c9d1747cbaf75%

The Entertainment Software Association has notified partners that E3 2021 will take place June 15-17, 2021, according to GamesIndustry.biz. ESA canceled E3 2020 last month due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, but is reportedly working on a "reinvented,quot; event for 2021.

It is not yet known whether North America's largest annual gaming conference, held annually since 1995, will somehow return in 2020. When it announced the cancellation of this year's E3, ESA said: "We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase announcements and industry news in June 2020. "

E3 has traditionally been one of the most important weeks for new video game announcements, but several large companies, including Sony, had pulled out of the event before its official cancellation. Other gaming and technology events, including SXSW, the Game Developer Conference, Facebook's F8, Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference, Google I / O 2020 were also canceled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.