Reginae Carter guesses about her mother, Toya Johnson's first kiss: watch the video

Toya Johnson has been talking to her fans about several of her books these days. She also wrote a book with her daughter Reginae Carter, and shared a couple of promotional videos for this mother-daughter book.

Check out the most recent one Toya shared on her social media account.

In the video, you can see a therapist trying to learn how well mother and daughter really know each other. Check out the post below.

‘You just don't get it. Another Here is another promotional video I shot with @colormenae for our joint book,quot; You just don't get it "… she tried it out in this case. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Damn daughters! hahaha #theyjustdontgetit Toyawrightpublishing.com $ 10 book sale is out now !! & # 39; & # 39;

A fan asked Toya, "Which book should I read first," In my own words … my reality "or,quot; How to lose a husband "?" Toya replied and said that the second book should be read first.

The follower replied: to @toyajohnson ok. Thanks we will. Shipping was fast! I hope to read them both! #ISupportMyOwn ".

A commenter exclaimed: ‘THIS WAS MY FAVORITE. I saw it as 5x! Ask me a question about her. I will show you ""

Someone else posted this: "Nae said well, since you had me at 15, try to say you were moving fast."

Another fan said: ‘I just ordered two of your books on Thursday. I received shipping confirmation yesterday and they're supposed to be here on Tuesday! I can't wait to read "In my own words … my reality,quot; and "How to lose a husband,quot;! "

A commentator said: Ese That outburst of Toya💪🏽 Thank God that Chile! "How about 10?" And someone else posted this message: "I can't WAIT to have a daughter, so I can have this kind of relationship, everyone is the cutest!"

You should also make sure to watch the first video.



