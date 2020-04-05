Rakul Preet Singh's family will offer 2 meals a day to families in Gurgaon



The film industry has come forward in these difficult times to pledge its help and support to those in need. From contributing to state and central aid funds to providing meals to those in need, B-Towners is doing its part to help people through the shutdown. After actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many more have come forward to help, the last to join the group is Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul told a newspaper leader that his family learned of a poor neighborhood near his home in Gurgaon that he is running out of supplies. She said: "My dad imagined this whole poor neighborhood where people are completely out of their foundations. We are providing two meals a day for all of those people and we have decided to do it until the time the closure is in place. If the blockade is pushed further, I will continue to do so. For now, I have committed myself until April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked in a place in my society and sent to those people. "

He also added that he is lucky to have the privilege of being in the comfort of his home and that it is his duty to help those who need it most at this time. She said: "It is very important to understand that many of us are privileged. We have a house, help, food, the ability to accumulate in an emergency, but this is when you give it to society. For me, nothing can give It gives me more happiness than the smiles on these people's faces when they eat their food. And that will make me extremely happy. So that's my way of expressing my gratitude for everything I have and it's a very small effort. Who can make a difference I should, because I really believe in giving back to society "