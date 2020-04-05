Queen will call to "solve" in a rare televised address – Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II must urge "self-discipline" and "resolve in a good mood" amid the coronavirus pandemic during her televised address to the UK and Commonwealth tonight.

In a rare speech, to be broadcast on television, radio and social media at 20:00 GMT, the monarch is expected to say: “I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us. "

She will add: “I hope that in the coming years everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone. That the attributes of self-discipline, calm and humorous resolution, and a feeling of companionship still characterize this country. "

According to the BBC, which has seen the speech beforehand, it will also thank NHS staff amid the growing crisis, which has claimed 4,313 lives in the UK, including a record 708 at Saturday.

The message was reportedly filmed by a single cameraman with protective gear, with all the other crew members in a separate room.

Sunday's message will be just the fourth of his 68-year reign beyond his traditional speech on Christmas Day. The other three previous speeches that were issued came after the Queen Mother died in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, and about the First Gulf War in 1991.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, while his pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds tweeted that he had spent a week in bed with symptoms. The Queen's son, the Prince of Wales, was released from self-isolation last week after his diagnosis of the disease.