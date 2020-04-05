Queen Mary is being considered for use in response to the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – Long Beach is considering using the Queen Mary as part of its response to the coronavirus, authorities said.

The city of Long Beach said in a statement Saturday that the use of the iconic hotel and ocean liner docked in Long Beach is being considered.

"The City is coordinating plans regarding care facilities and more to ensure that we remain prepared to serve the needs of our community," officials said.

Plans for the facility are expected to be announced in the future.

Presumably Queen Mary would be used for uninfected patients to help make room in hospitals for people who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Urban Commons, the real estate company that runs Queen Mary, the hotel has 347 rooms and 80,000 square feet of meeting space.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said on social media Saturday that the city has 198 confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths.

We now have 198 confirmed positive cases. Approximately 50 have been recovered. And we have had three deaths. Let's continue to stay home and save lives. – Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) April 4, 2020

Garcia also posted a photo of the Long Beach Convention Center, which is being converted into a 100-bed hospital.

Garcia also listed other new facilities, including a clinic at Long Beach City College, where a free quick-test driving clinic will open next week, according to officials.

This would not be the first time that Queen Mary has been commissioned. During World War II, according to the website, the ship was transformed into a troop ship capable of carrying up to 15,000 troops.