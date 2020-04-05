Queen Elizabeth, in a rare speech to the British public, calls for resolution of the epidemic

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised speech on Sunday night, sought to rally her British compatriots to confront the coronavirus pandemic with the resolve and self-discipline that have seen the nation in its best trials.

"I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly challenging time," the queen said in recorded remarks from Windsor Castle, where she has been abducted against a virus that has infected at least 40,000 people in Britain, including his eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The queen called it "a moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us."

It was only the fourth time in her 66-year reign that the Queen addressed the British people, other than her annual Christmas greeting, and had a distinctive echo of the celebrated radio address her father, George VI, delivered in September 1939. , while Britain was on the brink of war with Germany.