Queen Elizabeth, in a rare speech to the British public, calls for resolution of the epidemic

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised speech on Sunday night, sought to rally her British compatriots to confront the coronavirus pandemic with the resolve and self-discipline that have seen the nation in its best trials.
"I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly challenging time," the queen said in recorded remarks from Windsor Castle, where she has been abducted against a virus that has infected at least 40,000 people in Britain, including his eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The queen called it "a moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us."
It was only the fourth time in her 66-year reign that the Queen addressed the British people, other than her annual Christmas greeting, and had a distinctive echo of the celebrated radio address her father, George VI, delivered in September 1939. , while Britain was on the brink of war with Germany.
The queen's speech, like that of the king eight decades ago, appealed to the quintessentially British features of stoicism and solidarity. Their aim is to unite the country to defeat an enemy that brings death, not in the terrifying Blitz bombings, but in the ordinary encounters of people who transmit a dangerous pathogen.
"I hope that in the years to come, everyone can take pride in how they responded to this challenge," said the queen, "and those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone." That the attributes of self-discipline, calm and humorous resolution, and a feeling of companionship still characterize this country. "
Buckingham Palace took extraordinary steps to protect the queen, who turns 94 this month, from infection. He recorded the speech in a large room with a single camera operator, according to a palace official. The operator was wearing a mask and gloves while a team of skeletons watched from another room.
Fear for the queen's health grew after Prince Charles announced two weeks ago that she suffered from mild symptoms of the virus. He met his mother on March 12, just a day before his medical advisers assessed that he may have been infectious.
After isolating himself for seven days in Birkhall, his residence in Scotland, Charles resurfaced, via a video link from Scotland, to dedicate a new field hospital for patients with coronavirus that was built in less than two weeks in a center of cavernous conventions in London. Docklands
Johnson remains isolated in his apartment next to 10 Downing Street, where authorities said he still had a high temperature. On Saturday, his girlfriend of 32 years, Carrie Symonds, revealed that she also suffers from symptoms. Mrs. Symonds is pregnant; the couple announced last month that they were engaged.
Other top officials, including health secretary Matt Hancock and medical director Chris Whitty, have also had to isolate themselves due to symptoms.
With 41,903 confirmed cases and 4,313 deaths, Britain appears to be following the same grim path as other European countries.
However, the British government was late in needing social distancing, and Johnson initially opposed ordering the closure of pubs and restaurants. Now an ardent convert, he shot a video of his quarantine urging people, without much success, not to go to London's parks on a sun-drenched spring weekend.
The queen has expressed no qualms about cutting off social contacts. She canceled her public hours and left Buckingham Palace on March 19, four days before Johnson ordered a lockout across the country.
Her husband, Prince Philip, 98, was flown by helicopter to Windsor Castle from his residence on the Sandringham grounds, another of the Queen's residences.
After Prince Charles announced his illness, Buckingham Palace said the queen was healthy. But he has not issued any updates on his condition. The palace did not comment on a recent report in a British tabloid, The Sun, that one of the queen's lackeys, who walks her dogs, had contracted the virus.
Although the royal family has suffered a litany of bad news in the past year, from the bitter The departure of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to Prince Andrew's messy dealings with dishonored financier and doomed sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, the Queen remains a revered figure among many Britons.
She has used her tall stature sparingly outside of her official investment hours, diplomatic receptions, and regular meetings with the Prime Minister (she and Mr. Johnson conducted their most recent one over the phone).
His speech included family touches, as an expression of thanks to the doctors and nurses of the National Health Service, something he has done in countless statements after natural disasters. At 8 pm. Every Thursday, people now gather at their windows or doors to applaud health workers.
Out of habit, the queen addresses the nation on Christmas Day. The only other times she gave a televised speech were in 1991 during the Persian Gulf War, before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 and after the Queen Mother's death in 2002.
But the demands for social distancing have prevented the queen from playing the kind of highly visible role that she and previous monarchs have played during national emergencies. Her father and mother, Elizabeth, toured neighborhoods that had been bombed by the Germans during the Blitz in 1940 and 1941.
Elizabeth, who was later known as the Queen Mother, said after Buckingham Palace was bombed in September 1940 that she could "look the East End in the face," referring to the working-class neighborhoods of East London.
Princess Elizabeth, the future queen, worked in the auxiliary service as a truck driver and mechanic during World War II. That experience left a lasting mark on her and makes her a living link to Britain's experience of war.
His speech, with its appeal to national solidarity, but also his direct recognition of the trials to come, had many of the same themes as his father's speech, commemorated in the 2010 movie, "The King's Speech," starring by Colin Firth as George VI. and Geoffrey Rush as his speech therapist.
"In this grave hour, perhaps the most fateful in our history," said the king in hesitant cadences, "I send this message to every home in my towns, both at home and abroad.
The looming conflict, he said, "will be difficult. There may be dark days ahead, and war can no longer be limited to the battlefield."