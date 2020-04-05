Queen Elizabeth II gives a rare televised address on the coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II He delivered a special televised address to the people of the United Kingdom on Sunday to convey a message of hope as the nation and hundreds of others around the world fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The speech was recorded at Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch and her husbandPrince philip, 98, have stayed while practicing physical distancing. It was broadcast on television and released online.
"I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly difficult time," said the queen. "A moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us."
"I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those in essential roles, who selflessly continue their daily tasks outside the home in support of all of us," he continued. "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and that every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."
She added: "I also want to thank those of you who stay home, helping to protect vulnerable people and saving many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are addressing this disease, And I want to assure you that if we remain united and determined, we will overcome it. "
In her speech, the queen said that she hoped that in the future, "everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge."
"And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone," he said. "That the attributes of self-discipline, of the calm resolution of good humor and of the feeling of companionship still characterize this country. The pride of who we are is not part of our past, it defines our present and our future. The moments in which the The United Kingdom has come together to applaud their care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit, and their symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children. "
"Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen poignant stories of people coming together to help others, whether it's by delivering food and medicine packages, neighbor control or converting businesses to help in the relief effort, "he said. "And while self-isolation can sometimes be difficult, many people of all faiths, and none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, stop, and reflect, in prayer or meditation."
The queen's speech marked her fifth special televised message to the United Kingdom during her 68 years on the throne, not including her annual televised Christmas Day speeches. His last was in 2012, when he spoke in celebration of his Diamond Jubilee.
The monarch said that his last speech reminded him of his first broadcast, made in 1940 during World War II, and with the help of his sister, the deceased. Princess daisy.
"We as children speak from here in Windsor to children who have been evacuated from their homes and sent for their own safety," said the queen. "Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do."
"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," he continued. "This time we unite with all the nations of the world in a common effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed, and that success will belong to each one of us. We may have more for Endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and best wishes to all. "
The queen has been personally affected by the coronavirus; his eldest son and heir Prince carlos, 71, announced last month that he had tested positive and had "mild symptoms." He was isolated for a week in Scotland, away from his wife. Camila, Duchess of Cornwalland kept working. On Monday, his spokesman said that Charles was not isolated and in good health. Two days later, he spoke about the pandemic and praised health workers in a video message.
On Friday, the Prince of Wales appeared in another video message to formally open a new London field hospital built to treat coronavirus patients.
