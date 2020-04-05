Queen Elizabeth II gives a rare televised address on the coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II He delivered a special televised address to the people of the United Kingdom on Sunday to convey a message of hope as the nation and hundreds of others around the world fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech was recorded at Windsor Castle, where the 93-year-old monarch and her husbandPrince philip, 98, have stayed while practicing physical distancing. It was broadcast on television and released online.

"I am speaking to you in what I know is an increasingly difficult time," said the queen. "A moment of interruption in the life of our country: an interruption that has caused pain to some, financial difficulties for many and enormous changes in the daily life of all of us."

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those in essential roles, who selflessly continue their daily tasks outside the home in support of all of us," he continued. "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and that every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

She added: "I also want to thank those of you who stay home, helping to protect vulnerable people and saving many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are addressing this disease, And I want to assure you that if we remain united and determined, we will overcome it. "

In her speech, the queen said that she hoped that in the future, "everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge."