Queen delivers message of hope to UK amid virus outbreak

Britain needed a message of hope on Sunday. The queen handed it over.

Queen Elizabeth II offered support to a country locked in the coronavirus pandemic, promising the nation that it would meet the challenge and overcome the outbreak.

In a strange speech to the nation, the 93-year-old monarch acknowledged the suffering that many families have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which has infected more than 47,806 people in the UK and killed at least 4,934 of them . She drew on the wisdom of her decades as Britain's head of state to urge resolution in a time of crisis.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," he said. “This time we unite with all the nations of the world in a common effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal.

"We will be successful, and that success will belong to each of us."

His comments were broadcast just moments before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office announced that he had been admitted to the hospital for "precautionary tests." The news will add to the unrest in Britain, which has been locked up for nearly two weeks.

The queen gives annual Christmas messages, but has only given an address like this on three previous occasions. She made speeches after the Queen Mother's death in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, and at the time of the first Gulf War in 1991.

But the times are unprecedented. He praised Britain's beloved National Health Service in a broadcast that showed images of medical teams preparing to fight the virus. He praised other essential services, as images of soldiers loading medical equipment onto trucks appeared on the screen. He also praised ordinary citizens who adhere to the terms of the blockade and stay home and help prevent the spread of the virus.

"I am sure the nation will join me in assuring them that what they do is appreciated and that every hour of their hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times," said the queen. “I also want to thank those of you who are staying home, helping to protect the vulnerable and avoiding many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to assure you that if we remain united and determined, we will overcome it."

The leader who spends much of her time cutting tapes and visiting charities, also made the point of mentioning the general public, such as the 750,000 people who volunteered to help the vulnerable.

"I hope that in the coming years everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge," he said. "Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone."

"That the attributes of self-discipline, calm resolve, good humor, and peer sentiment still characterize this country."

The crisis has hit close to home for the queen. Her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, 71, had a mild case of the disease. She herself left London, the epicenter of the Great Britain outbreak, and settled in her home in Windsor with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Both the monarch and her 98-year-old husband are among those over 70 who have been recommended by the British government to stay home for 12 weeks.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older and sick adults, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Many in the UK have compared the pandemic to World War II, suggesting that the effort required to overcome COVID-19 would be similar. The queen herself suggested a parallel and reminded the nation that other crises have served to strain family ties.

“It reminds me of the first broadcast I made, in 1940, with the help of my sister. We, as children, speak from here in Windsor to children who have been evacuated from their homes and sent for their own safety, ”he said. “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, what is right. "

The address was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The location was specifically chosen because it allowed enough space between the monarch and the chamber person, who was wearing personal protective equipment.

Leadership expert James O’Rourke of the University of Notre Dame said the monarch's comments could not have come a moment too soon. With Johnson sick with the virus, the queen offers a message of continuity to a closed country.

"The British have not faced such bleak circumstances since the darkest days of World War II, with the Blitz and the mass evacuation at Dunkirk in 1940," he said. "Now, more than ever, the people of the UK must have someone to trust, someone whose word they can trust."

The queen invoked the words of a World War II era song "We'll Meet Again,quot; by Vera Lynn that offered hope to many soldiers sent to fight, promising that loved ones would reunite in the end. The parallel was unmistakable: it cannot last forever.

"We should console ourselves that while we still have more to endure, better days will return," he said. “We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again. "

