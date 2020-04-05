Public health official announces 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles county – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Public health officials have confirmed 15 new deaths and 663 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County.

Of those who died, 11 had underlying health problems and 10 people were over the age of 65.

To date, there have been 5,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all areas of Los Angeles County, including 132 deaths. Authorities say a significant number of infected people are asymptomatic and capable of transmitting the virus to others.

"Each death represents a person, not just a number, and I am very sorry for every family member and loved one who was lost in the COVID-19 pandemic," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director Public Health. "We have some very difficult days ahead of us and now is the time for us all to redouble our physical distancing efforts and take care of our neighbors, friends and families who may be at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19."