Prince Harry will not apply for US citizenship & # 39; & # 39; anytime soon & # 39; & # 39;

Prince harry will not take that oath of U.S. citizenship, despite speculation that it would apply after his recent move with Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison to the Angels
The three recently left Canada, where they had been living for several months, and moved into a large house in the Duchess of Sussex, California's hometown, just before the couple's actual departure, which became official last week. .
"Harry is not applying for a Green Card or dual citizenship any time soon, which will come as a surprise to many because that is what most people assumed he would do when moving to the United States," a source told E! News.
the Sunday time, who originally reported the news, said an application for U.S. citizenship would require Harry to give up his titles and also expose him to U.S. taxes on his earnings worldwide, adding that it is unknown whether he entered the country on the visa of 90-day exemption program that is available to most Britons, or if you obtained a diplomatic or other special visa.
So what does this mean for Harry's ability to earn an income in the United States? The Duke of Sussex was previously estimated to be worth over $ 36 million, and this may qualify him for a visa available to entrepreneurs willing to invest in the United States, the Sunday time said. He could also obtain an O-1 visa for "individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement," the outlet added.
Sussex plans to launch in the United States are thought to be on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday time Also he said. The family, like millions of people, has been practicing physical and social distancing at home.
Another source told E! Last week, the news that 10-month-old Archie has been "loving to make FaceTime dates with other young children they have in their lives,quot; and "brings a lot of joy,quot; to the couple during "these scary times,quot; .
