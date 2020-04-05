Prince Harry will not apply for US citizenship & # 39; & # 39; anytime soon & # 39; & # 39;

Prince harry will not take that oath of U.S. citizenship, despite speculation that it would apply after his recent move with Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison to the Angels

The three recently left Canada, where they had been living for several months, and moved into a large house in the Duchess of Sussex, California's hometown, just before the couple's actual departure, which became official last week. .

"Harry is not applying for a Green Card or dual citizenship any time soon, which will come as a surprise to many because that is what most people assumed he would do when moving to the United States," a source told E! News.

the Sunday time, who originally reported the news, said an application for U.S. citizenship would require Harry to give up his titles and also expose him to U.S. taxes on his earnings worldwide, adding that it is unknown whether he entered the country on the visa of 90-day exemption program that is available to most Britons, or if you obtained a diplomatic or other special visa.