President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Deadline

Facing the most difficult two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump used his platform today to remind everyone that it is Palm Sunday, which begins Easter, the last week of Lent. The president said he would remotely tune in to a California service.

But instead of the palm branches laid out on the digital path, the Tweet Commander had some thorny issues to discuss in his tweet storm. The usual suspects were among the targets, including the media, Joe Biden, the Obama administration and the controversy in the FISA reports. There was even a thank you to controversial Joe Rogan, who is apparently transferring his support from Bernie Sanders to the President.

We will add more communications as they progress. The storm of tweets so far: