Premier League: What is your favorite solo goal? The | Football news

A look back over the years at some of the best individual goals scored in the Premier League

There have been some memorable individual goals throughout the years, but which one is your favorite? Make your choice from our first list below …

Eden Hazard, CHELSEA vs Arsenal, February 2017

The brilliant Belgian manages to leave a group of Arsenal players behind him with this fascinating solo career.

Heung-min Son, TOTTENHAM vs Burnley, Dec 2019

Son's career begins deep in his own half, with the striker somehow managing to get past almost the entire Clarets side before finding the back of the net.

Matt Le Tissier, SOUTHAMPTON vs Newcastle, October 1993

An iconic solo goal from the Southampton skipper in what was a memorable game for the brilliant game creator.

Cesc Fabregas, ARSENAL vs Tottenham, Oct 2009

The Gunners' midfielder does very well to win the ball first, before turning away from the Arsenal players and finishing expertly.

Georgi Kinkladze, MAN CITY vs Southampton, March 1996

The Georgian was a frustrating player at times, but when he did well, as he did here against the Saints on Maine Road, it was a pleasure to behold.

Sofiane Boufal, SOUTHAMPTON vs West Brom, Oct 2017

Another one of those field length dribbles as this time the Moroccan scores a wonderful goal against the Baggies at St Mary & # 39; s.

Ross Barkley, Newcastle vs EVERTON, March 2014

This is a beautiful thing from then game creator Toffees, which shows wonderful ability as well as great strength to score.

Jordan Ayew, CRYSTAL PALACE vs West Ham, Dec 2019

First, there's the outrageous drag towards the edge of the area, then the cheeky chip to end the move from the Palace onward.

Rod Wallace, LEEDS vs Tottenham, April 1994

What quick feet in a tight space from Leeds onward, which then completes the movement with a luscious curling iron in the upper corner.

Ravel Morrison, Tottenham vs WEST HAM, October 2013

The ultimate glory in the Hammers' impressive 3-0 win at White Hart Lane seven years ago was this impressive dribble by the visiting midfielder.

Thierry Henry, ARSENAL vs Liverpool, April 2004

Just when the Gunners really needed him, he raised his all-time leading scorer to turn this crucial match against Liverpool around with this impressive solo goal.