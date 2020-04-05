Premier League: What is your favorite solo goal? The | Football news

Part 2 will follow later this week …
Last Updated: 04/05/20 4:44 pm
There have been some memorable individual goals throughout the years, but which one is your favorite? Make your choice from our first list below …
Eden Hazard, CHELSEA vs Arsenal, February 2017
The brilliant Belgian manages to leave a group of Arsenal players behind him with this fascinating solo career.
Heung-min Son, TOTTENHAM vs Burnley, Dec 2019
Son's career begins deep in his own half, with the striker somehow managing to get past almost the entire Clarets side before finding the back of the net.
Matt Le Tissier, SOUTHAMPTON vs Newcastle, October 1993
An iconic solo goal from the Southampton skipper in what was a memorable game for the brilliant game creator.
Cesc Fabregas, ARSENAL vs Tottenham, Oct 2009
The Gunners' midfielder does very well to win the ball first, before turning away from the Arsenal players and finishing expertly.
Georgi Kinkladze, MAN CITY vs Southampton, March 1996
The Georgian was a frustrating player at times, but when he did well, as he did here against the Saints on Maine Road, it was a pleasure to behold.
Sofiane Boufal, SOUTHAMPTON vs West Brom, Oct 2017
Another one of those field length dribbles as this time the Moroccan scores a wonderful goal against the Baggies at St Mary & # 39; s.
Ross Barkley, Newcastle vs EVERTON, March 2014
This is a beautiful thing from then game creator Toffees, which shows wonderful ability as well as great strength to score.
Jordan Ayew, CRYSTAL PALACE vs West Ham, Dec 2019
First, there's the outrageous drag towards the edge of the area, then the cheeky chip to end the move from the Palace onward.
Rod Wallace, LEEDS vs Tottenham, April 1994
What quick feet in a tight space from Leeds onward, which then completes the movement with a luscious curling iron in the upper corner.
Ravel Morrison, Tottenham vs WEST HAM, October 2013
The ultimate glory in the Hammers' impressive 3-0 win at White Hart Lane seven years ago was this impressive dribble by the visiting midfielder.
Thierry Henry, ARSENAL vs Liverpool, April 2004
Just when the Gunners really needed him, he raised his all-time leading scorer to turn this crucial match against Liverpool around with this impressive solo goal.
Join the Sky Bet Club and follow your progress towards a £ 5 free bet
Sign up and bet £ 25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited before 7pm on Monday.
%MINIFYHTML4ceb128522f7bfa3c5b3d308899df3867%