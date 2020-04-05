Pregnant Nikki Bella shows a punch while recreating the entrance to WWE

Nikki Bella is crashing and celebrating WrestleMania 36 from afar.

The 36-year-old fighter and Total fine star, who is pregnant with her and her fiancé Artem ChigvintsevHer first child posted a video of her recreating her WWE entry dance in her two-piece uniform on Saturday, the day of the group's biggest event of the year, on her Instagram page.

"Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe!" Nikki wrote. "I had to go back to this for WM Day! Don't worry! Enjoy the show! Becky (Lynch) Y Shayna (Baszler) I just kicked so much loot! Congratulations Becky! "

She had also recently posted an extended video about her and her twin. Brie BellaYouTube page. The video also shows her sister and husband and fellow wrestling star. Daniel Bryan2 and 1/2 year old daughter, Birdie.

"You woke up my daughter, Brie, who is pregnant with her second child, she told Nikki.