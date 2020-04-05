Powerful end-of-season storm to bring significant rain to SoCal starting Sunday – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A powerful late-season storm will bring significant rainfall to Southern California beginning Sunday night.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Ventura County by Sunday night. Los Angeles County is expected to experience heavy rain on Sunday and through Monday.

With snow levels falling around 5,500 feet on Monday and 4,000-4,500 feet on Tuesday, there is likely to be significant snowfall in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Along with snow, southerly winds with gusts of up to 45 to 60 mph will sometimes result in potentially dangerous conditions.

As the front moves, there will be a small chance of thunderstorms as the front moves.

Rainfall totals appear to be 0.75-1.5 ″ for the coast and valleys, while mountains are between 1.50-3 ″ .4 ″ possible in some of our mountainous areas.

Winter storm surveillance is maintained in the mountains of Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.