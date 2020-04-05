Porsha Williams encourages all RHOA fans to stay strong and safe these days

Porsha Williams has a message for her RHOA fans and not only. She tells everyone to do their best and to stay safe and strong during these difficult times.

Check out the post he shared on his social media account.

‘ATL standing !! I want to encourage all my fellow Atl-aliens to stay strong, stay clean, and pray that we all get through this! One of my favorite memories of living in Atlanta has to be Going to the waterfall skating rink … I remember getting my daughters together and dressed in our tennis skirts, we'd turn it off! hahaha Even though I haven't been in a few years when we left the house, I definitely plan to skate again! "Porsha started her message.

She went on and said, ‘I also have to admit that even though I have the hot dog here in the house with me, I miss going to the @theoriginalhotdog factory and getting my wings, peach Hennessey martini along with a Chicago dog! # 404Day @ChooseATL 🥳 #Homegrown #CrawfordlongBaby ".

A commenter jumped into the comment section and said: ‘Next season you should have a 90s skate party! Take out your tennis skirt! "

Someone else said to Porsha: Parece It looks like you're about to sing about being the baddest !!! Get it girl. "

Another excited follower said to the RHOA star: ‘Peach Hennessy martini sounds amazing. Which are the ingredients? Henny is my favorite. I have a bottle down but not coke. 😩 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid of failure. Failure is another springboard to greatness. "

One commenter said, bo Boo and I were planning to go to ATL #atlanta for the first time this year! God claim it, it will happen! "

In other news, Porsha made many of her fans extremely excited when she responded to Eva Marcille's no makeup challenge.

The message he attached to the photo without makeup drew tears to many women's eyes.



