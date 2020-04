Late Saturday night, police were called to a scene in St. Paul in a report of a shooting.

St. Paul Police arrived at the 700 block of E. 5th Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.

They learned that there was a large meeting at the house, where several people broke out into an argument in the front garden. This argument led to gunshots.

Although no one was injured, the bullets flew through a nearby house.

The shooting remains under investigation.