Pink details her and her son's coronavirus battle – 3-year-old still has a fever

Pink is the latest celebrity to reveal her coronavirus diagnosis. Unfortunately, she was not the only one to suffer from the terrible illness.

Her 3-year-old son also had it and recently revealed that he suffered more than she did. The pop star opened up about his COVID-19 roller coaster symptoms.

Speaking on Instagram Live with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff, Pink teamed up with her adorable baby Jameson.

Me Jameson has been very, very sick. I've kept a diary of her symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. Still, three weeks later, it has a temperature of 100. It has been a roller coaster for both of them, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine. "

See this post on Instagram Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and I tested positive. My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were tested again and now we are thankfully negative. It is an absolute parody and a failure of our government not to make the evidence more accessible. This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support healthcare professionals who struggle on the front lines every day, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there. for 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Heart. Transplant center. Additionally, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles' Emergency Crisis Fund COVID-19. THANKS to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! The next two weeks are crucial: stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️ A post shared by P! NK (@pink) in April 3, 2020 at 6:27 p.m. PDT

She went on to explain that she has asthma but has not had to do breathing treatments for years. Due to this respiratory illness, he had to reuse the nebulizer.

‘Last week I was taking nebulizers. I've had really bad asthma, I've had it all my life. It got very, very scary, I won't lie. At first, all we heard was, "If you are young, 65 or older, all children are fine." Yes, I have asthma, but Jameson, three years old, is perfectly fine. We live in the country. , right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or the mountain lion. But he has been very, very sick and scary. It's been up and down and I've been taking nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that has scared me a lot. "

The singer revealed that, in the worst case, she had never prayed more in her life. Fortunately, they were both retested and the results were negative.

This comes after he recently revealed his diagnosis and pledged $ 1 million to help combat this terrible pandemic.

Pink is using her influence to urge her fans to stay home.



