Pink criticizes the United States for failing to provide enough evidence after she and her 3-year-old son were diagnosed with COVID-19 – Warns that "The disease is serious and real!"

As fans probably know, singer Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson have tested positive for the coronavirus and now, the star is opening up while criticizing the current situation in the country, which does not allow everyone to become a test. This is what Pink had to say!

Pink was confirmed to have the virus after she showed symptoms and was fortunate to have a couple of tests done for her and her family.

It turns out that she and her 3-year-old son got infected and now that she has experienced it, Pink is making it very clear that COVID-19 is very "serious and real,quot; and should be treated as such.

The star went to his Instagram platform to write a long message that said: dos Two weeks ago, my 3-year-old son Jameson and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our GP had access to the tests and I tested positive. My family was taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past 2 weeks following our doctor's instructions. "

As you know, the singer and her husband, Carey Hart, are also parents to their 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

While the diagnosis sounds really scary, especially when it comes to her son, in the meantime, both have recovered according to the mother of two.

He mentioned that just a few days before publication, they were able to get tested again and the result was negative.

But that was not all! Pink, who has criticized Donald Trump before, also wanted to use his voice and criticize the current situation in the county.

She wrote that ‘It is an outright parody and the failure of our government not to make the evidence widely accessible. This disease is serious and real. People really need to know what affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and much more accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. " .



