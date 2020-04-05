Home Local News Pinellas County to expand by executive order of Governor DeSantis – Up...

Pinellas County to expand by executive order of Governor DeSantis – Up News Info Tampa

Pinellas County, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed Safer at home Executive Order, which provides a state architecture for counties to build on. Many Florida officials are confused about how previous local orders will fit with those of the Governor, particularly how the language negates restrictions prior to religious gatherings.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri details how Pinellas County will expand under the governor.

Some Florida residents believe Safer At Home requests are ignored.

