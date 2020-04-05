PFA makes players look bad in talks about pay cuts, says Danny Mills | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLe25d605cafc5028aa7f41e9269f6830b76%

















Former Leeds and Manchester City defender Danny Mills has criticized the PFA for its "slow,quot; response to calls for players to take pay cuts

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) is making players "look bad,quot; for failing to agree to a reduction in player salaries with the Premier League, says former England defender Danny Mills.

The PFA held talks with the Premier League on Saturday after the division's 20 clubs proposed to cut their players' pay by 30 percent while the league is on hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, an agreement was not reached despite pressure from MPs such as Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who asked high-level players to "play their part,quot; by accepting pay cuts.

The PFA insisted that the players intend to make a "significant financial contribution," but cautioned that lowering their wages would result in lower taxes for the government to spend on public services.

It occurs when several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham, have suspended non-playing staff, meaning that the government will pay 80 percent of their wages while not working.

Liverpool placed nearly 200 non-playing employees on leave on Saturday.

Mills, who won 19 games for England and played for Norwich, Charlton Leeds and Manchester City in the Premier League, says the players want to make a contribution but their union is holding them back.

He said Sky Sports News: "This agreement can be made. It is not that complicated.

"Yes, I understand that the government does not want to lose potential taxes worth £ 200m. That is completely understandable and valid and none of us really thought at first. But there are ways around that.

"The will is with the players. The players want to help. I can't emphasize enough. Premier League players have the ability to do it, they have the funds to do it."

"Why has this taken almost three weeks to bring these conversations to a point where even a conclusion cannot be reached? That just doesn't seem right.

Tottenham President Daniel Levy; the club has placed more than 500 non-playing employees on leave

"The PFAs have been slow to react, their communication has not been brilliant. The PFAs seem to be blocking the way rather than trying to facilitate this."

Mills also questioned why Liverpool and Tottenham, who collectively posted earnings of more than £ 150 million in their most recent accounts, were placing non-playing staff on leave.

"The licensing plan is difficult," he said. "It is very unique and I think it is very good."

"There are certain businesses that they will try to take advantage of. We have seen Tottenham suspend its non-playing staff. They made £ 113 million last year, so why do they need to do that?

"As a company, I can understand it: It's almost free money from the government. Soccer clubs are still companies, but it doesn't look particularly good."

"We know that Premier League clubs are flooded with cash. Do they really need to suspend their non-playing staff?"